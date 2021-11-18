Left Menu

IMD predicts widespread rainfall in Karnataka over next four days

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Karnataka will have widespread rains over the next four days.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-11-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 23:32 IST
IMD predicts widespread rainfall in Karnataka over next four days
Visual from Karnataka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Karnataka will have widespread rains over the next four days. IMD issued an orange alert in Bengaluru and Ghats and a yellow alert in some coastal districts and north-interior Karnataka for Thursday and Friday.

"Yellow alerts have been issued in some districts of coastal Karnataka and north-interior Karnataka for today and tomorrow. Orange alert in South interior parts. Orange alert in Bengaluru and Ghats," Sadananda Adiga, Meteorologist, IMD Bengaluru, told ANI. "The whole of Karnataka will have widespread rainfall over next four days and rainfall will start decreasing on firth day," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021