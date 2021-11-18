Left Menu

Thieves attempt to take out oil from Mathura-Jalandhar pipeline of Indian Oil

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 19-11-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 23:54 IST
Thieves attempt to take out oil from Mathura-Jalandhar pipeline of Indian Oil
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An attempt was foiled recently to steal oil from the Mathura-Jalandhar pipeline of Indian Oil Corporation near Aduki village here, police said on Thursday.

Police got timely information that helped in preventing the theft in the major pipeline near the village under Highway police station area, they said.

''Two teams, including a surveillance team, have been formed to nab the culprits,'' said Inspector Anuj Kumar, SHO of Highway police station.

He said the information to police was conveyed around midnight on November 11. The thieves had escaped from the spot when the police reached there.

According to Shrish Kumar Verma, Chief Operations Manager of the Marketing Division, a complaint was registered on November 13 for attempting to take out petroleum products from the Mathura-Jalandhar pipeline.

He said a youth living in Bajrang Vatika Colony had informed the police in time that ensured the pipeline network remained intact.

The miscreants made all arrangements to take out the oil except for making a bore in the pipeline, the officials said.

Patrolling has been intensified in the area to prevent such attempts in future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021