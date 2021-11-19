Left Menu

BJP stages protest in Latur against MVA govt over farmer issues

PTI | Latur | Updated: 19-11-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 00:01 IST
BJP stages protest in Latur against MVA govt over farmer issues
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The opposition BJP on Thursday staged a protest march at Nilanga town of Latur district in Maharashtra to denounce the ''anti-farmer'' policies of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Party members took out a symbolic 'funeral procession' ('antya yatra') of the MVA government to protest its decision to cut electricity connection of farmers if they do not pay pending bills.

The procession was led by former Maharashtra minister and Nilanga MLA Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar.

Farmers from several villages under the Nilanga constituency joined the protest and raised slogans against the Shiv Sena-led MVA government.

Later, speaking at a rally organised as part of the agitation, Patil Nilangekar said the government was expected to help farmers who suffered crop losses due to heavy rains in the district a few months ago.

However, instead of helping farmers, the government has framed a new policy to cut off power supply of agriculture pumps under a campaign to recover pending bills, the BJP leader said.

'''It is time to irrigate rabi crops, but the MVA government has taken this decision to cut off power supply for pending bills which will put farmers in trouble. The government should stop extortion from farmers in the name of recovering power bills," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

