White House says U.S. concerned about abuses in China's Xinjiang region
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2021 01:12 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 01:12 IST
White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday that U.S. consideration of a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing is driven by concerns about human rights practices in Xinjiang province.
"There are areas that we do have concerns: human rights abuses," Psaki told reporters. "We have serious concerns." >
