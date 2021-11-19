White House: U.S. is discussing joint release of oil reserves with other countries
The United States has discussed with China and a wide range of other countries the possibility of a joint release of oil reserves, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.
"We have," Psaki said when asked if the United States had held discussions about a joint release. She said members of President Joe Biden's national security team had discussed the need to meet fuel demand.
"That is an ongoing conversation and one we are having with a number of partners," she said.
