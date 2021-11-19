Left Menu

Cricket-Paine steps down as Australia test cricket captain after texting scandal

"I'm announcing my decision to stand down as the captain of the Australian men's test team," Paine told a media conference in the Tasmanian capital of Hobart. "It's an incredibly difficult decision, but the right one for me, my family, and cricket.

Tim Paine stepped down as Australia test cricket captain on Friday, after being investigated by governing body Cricket Australia for sending inappropriate text messages to a female co-worker. "I'm announcing my decision to stand down as the captain of the Australian men's test team," Paine told a media conference in the Tasmanian capital of Hobart.

"It's an incredibly difficult decision, but the right one for me, my family, and cricket. "On reflection, my actions in 2017 do not meet the standard of an Australian cricket captain, or the wider community."

