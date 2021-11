PM Modi extends greetings to people on Dev Deepawali, Prakash Parv

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Dev Deepawali and Prakash Parv. Addressing the nation on the occasion of 'Prakash Utsav' and 'Dev Deepawali', PM Modi said, "I extend my greetings to all on the occasion of Dev Deepawali and Prakash Parv. It is pleasing that Kartarpur Corridor has re-opened after a gap of 1.5 years."

Earlier taking to Twitter, PM Modi had said that Guru Nanak Dev's vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires the countrymen. "On the special occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I recall his pious thoughts and noble ideals. His vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires us. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's emphasis on serving others is also very motivating," tweeted PM Modi.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Gurupurab' is considered one of the most important festivals in Sikhism. The day marks the birth of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, who laid the foundation of Sikhism.This year, the 552nd birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru falls today (November 19). Guru Nanak was born on April 15, 1469, at Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, near Lahore, which is in the Sekhpura district of modern-day Pakistan. (ANI)

