Left Menu

PM Modi extends greetings to people on Dev Deepawali, Prakash Parv

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Dev Deepawali and Prakash Parv.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2021 09:22 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 09:22 IST
PM Modi extends greetings to people on Dev Deepawali, Prakash Parv
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Dev Deepawali and Prakash Parv. Addressing the nation on the occasion of 'Prakash Utsav' and 'Dev Deepawali', PM Modi said, "I extend my greetings to all on the occasion of Dev Deepawali and Prakash Parv. It is pleasing that Kartarpur Corridor has re-opened after a gap of 1.5 years."

Earlier taking to Twitter, PM Modi had said that Guru Nanak Dev's vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires the countrymen. "On the special occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I recall his pious thoughts and noble ideals. His vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires us. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's emphasis on serving others is also very motivating," tweeted PM Modi.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Gurupurab' is considered one of the most important festivals in Sikhism. The day marks the birth of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, who laid the foundation of Sikhism.This year, the 552nd birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru falls today (November 19). Guru Nanak was born on April 15, 1469, at Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, near Lahore, which is in the Sekhpura district of modern-day Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021