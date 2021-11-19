We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, announces PM Modi
In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.
- Country:
- India
In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws. In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws."
Farmers have been protesting the government's three farm laws since had passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. The three farm laws are-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.
The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- mandi
- Price Assurance
- Central farm
- Essential Commodities Act
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi meets soldiers in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir on occasion of Diwali.
Your capability, strength ensure peace and security for country: PM Narendra Modi addresses soldiers in J-K's Nowshera sector.
I want to spend Diwali with family members; so I join you on festival: PM Narendra Modi to soldiers in J-K's Nowshera sector.
BJP to take out rallies demanding Bengal cut VAT on fuel
COP26: Thousands of young people take to Glasgow streets demanding climate action