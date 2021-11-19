Financial markets to remain closed for ‘Guru Nanak Jayanti’
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 09:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Domestic stock exchanges BSE and NSE will remain closed on Friday on the occasion of 'Guru Nanak Jayanti'. Trading in equity and derivative and forex markets will remain suspended.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ANS ANS ANS
- Guru Nanak Jayanti
Advertisement