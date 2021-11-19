Left Menu

Repealing 'black' laws step in right direction: Sidhu

Repealing 'black' laws step in right direction: Sidhu
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of repealing the three farm laws as a ''step in the right direction''.

He further said the ''sacrifice of farmers has paid dividends''.

''Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction…. Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success….You're sacrifice has paid dividends…. Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Pb govt ….accolades,'' said Sidhu.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at the three Delhi's borders since November 2020 with the demand that the government repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They have also been demanding a new law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The Centre, which held 11 rounds of formal dialogue with farmers, had maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protesters claimed that they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislations.

