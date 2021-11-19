SKM welcomes PM Modi's decision to repeal farm laws

Left Menu

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha SKM, an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modis announcement to repeal the three farm laws.It also said that the SKM will take note of all developments and will hold its meeting soon and announce further decisions if any.Samyukt Kisan Morcha welcomes this decision and will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures, the SKM said in a statement.

19-11-2021
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal the three farm laws.

It also said that the SKM will take note of all developments and will hold its meeting soon and announce further decisions if any.

''Samyukt Kisan Morcha welcomes this decision and will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures,'' the SKM said in a statement. ''The agitation of farmers is not just against the repeal of the three black laws, but also for a statutory guarantee to remunerative prices for all agricultural produce and for all farmers. This important demand of farmers is still pending,'' it said. In his address to the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Modi said the three farm laws will be repealed in the coming Winter session of Parliament.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh under the aegis of various farmers' unions have been protesting at the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year to demand repeal of the three farm laws.

