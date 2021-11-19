Government funding to support iwi led housing development

Seeing another deserving whānau move into a warm dry home is a further positive step forward for this Government's Housing strategy, says Associate Minister of Housing (Māori Housing) Peeni Henare.

"It's fantastic to be here in Ōpōtiki alongside the iwi Whakatōhea supported by the Whakatōhea Māori Trust Board to celebrate the opening of this new home and the whānau moving into it," Peeni Henare said.

The new home is one of 5 that has been made possible with the funding support from Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga – Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. The Government is collaborating with iwi to deliver more homes to local whānau where supply is an issue. This is one of 23 homes to te developed in Ōpōtiki and Tairāwhiti.

"Today our whānau now have a place to call home, a place for their whānau and tamariki to grow, on their whenua. They can remain connected to their whānau and their whakapapa, in a place that holds significance for them as their kāinga," Peeni Henare said.

"Many whānau are returning to their whenua to be at home with their wider whānau and maintain connections, especially in more recent trying times with COVID-19," Peeni Henare said.

The new home has embraced innovation and technology to accommodate the requirements of whānau who live in remote settings. The combination of pre-constructed pods offers flexibility and choice for this whānau.

The home is an example of the thinking that has gone into the recently announced MAIHI Ka Ora – the National Māori Housing Strategy, which puts in place a long-term plan to grow, invest in and respond to Māori housing need," Peeni Henare said.

"As a result, iwi and Māori will achieve more and better housing through new models like these examples in Ōpōtiki. A key benefit of this model is that housing solutions are delivered by those who have the best understanding of the needs of their people.

"We will get there together, Māori and the Crown in true partnership delivering better houses, better homes, and a better future for our whanau," Peeni Henare said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)