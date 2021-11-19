Left Menu

Government funding to support iwi led housing development

“It’s fantastic to be here in Ōpōtiki alongside the iwi Whakatōhea supported by the Whakatōhea Māori Trust Board to celebrate the opening of this new home and the whānau moving into it,” Peeni Henare said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 19-11-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 10:55 IST
Government funding to support iwi led housing development
The new home is one of 5 that has been made possible with the funding support from Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga – Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Seeing another deserving whānau move into a warm dry home is a further positive step forward for this Government's Housing strategy, says Associate Minister of Housing (Māori Housing) Peeni Henare.

"It's fantastic to be here in Ōpōtiki alongside the iwi Whakatōhea supported by the Whakatōhea Māori Trust Board to celebrate the opening of this new home and the whānau moving into it," Peeni Henare said.

The new home is one of 5 that has been made possible with the funding support from Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga – Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. The Government is collaborating with iwi to deliver more homes to local whānau where supply is an issue. This is one of 23 homes to te developed in Ōpōtiki and Tairāwhiti.

"Today our whānau now have a place to call home, a place for their whānau and tamariki to grow, on their whenua. They can remain connected to their whānau and their whakapapa, in a place that holds significance for them as their kāinga," Peeni Henare said.

"Many whānau are returning to their whenua to be at home with their wider whānau and maintain connections, especially in more recent trying times with COVID-19," Peeni Henare said.

The new home has embraced innovation and technology to accommodate the requirements of whānau who live in remote settings. The combination of pre-constructed pods offers flexibility and choice for this whānau.

The home is an example of the thinking that has gone into the recently announced MAIHI Ka Ora – the National Māori Housing Strategy, which puts in place a long-term plan to grow, invest in and respond to Māori housing need," Peeni Henare said.

"As a result, iwi and Māori will achieve more and better housing through new models like these examples in Ōpōtiki. A key benefit of this model is that housing solutions are delivered by those who have the best understanding of the needs of their people.

"We will get there together, Māori and the Crown in true partnership delivering better houses, better homes, and a better future for our whanau," Peeni Henare said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021