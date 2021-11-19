Farmers at Gazipur border celebrate after PM Modi announces repeal of farm laws
Farmers on Friday celebrated at Gazipur border with "Kisan Ekta Zindabad" slogans following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal all three farm laws.
Farmers on Friday celebrated at the Gazipur border with "Kisan Ekta Zindabad" slogans following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal all three farm laws. In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.
In his address to the nation today, PM Modi said, "Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws." Farmers have been protesting the government's three farm laws. These are the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
