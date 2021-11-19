Left Menu

Farmers at Gazipur border celebrate after PM Modi announces repeal of farm laws

Farmers on Friday celebrated at Gazipur border with "Kisan Ekta Zindabad" slogans following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal all three farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 11:18 IST
Farmers at Gazipur border celebrate after PM Modi announces repeal of farm laws
Visual of farmers celebrating at Gazipur border (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers on Friday celebrated at the Gazipur border with "Kisan Ekta Zindabad" slogans following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal all three farm laws. In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

In his address to the nation today, PM Modi said, "Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws." Farmers have been protesting the government's three farm laws. These are the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021