Victory of farmers: Jayant Chaudhary after Centre's farm laws repeal decision

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 11:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The victory of farmers is the victory of the country, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary said on Friday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the government's decision to repeal the farm laws.

His remarks came after Prime Minister Modi, in an address to the nation this morning, announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the center of protests by farmers for the past year.

''Victory of the farmers, is of everyone, it is a victory of the country,'' Chaudhary said in a tweet in Hindi.

In a tweet, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) said this ''victory is of farmers' struggle, perseverance, and sacrifice''.

The party also congratulated the farmers.

Many farmers had been protesting and were encamped at Delhi's borders since November 2020 with a demand that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee MSP for crops.

The Centre, which has held 11 rounds of formal dialogue with the farmers, had maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protesters claimed that they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

