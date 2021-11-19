Salute farmers on repeal of three black farm laws: CPIM

The CPI(M) on Friday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise for the hardship and trouble caused by his ''dictatorial step'' of enacting the three farm laws.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning announced that the government would repeal the three farm laws and the legislative process will be completed during the upcoming Winter session of Parliament.

"The quest for justice for those targeted by the government and its agencies through false cases will continue. The PM must apologise for the hardship and trouble caused by his dictatorial step of farm laws to benefit his crony business partners,'' CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a tweet.

"Salutes to our farmers and their brave struggle which has led to the repeal of Modi's three black farm laws. We must not forget the sacrifice of more than 750 farmers who have lost their lives in this struggle," he said.

The government in September 2020 brought in ordinances for the three laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020; and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 – raising concerns that this will lead to the abolishment of the minimum support price (MSP) guaranteed by the government on select crops, and leave farmers at the mercy of big corporates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)