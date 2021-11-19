Left Menu

Farmers' demands half met, movement to continue for new MSP law: SKM's Hannan Mollah

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-11-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 12:29 IST
Farmers' demands half met, movement to continue for new MSP law: SKM's Hannan Mollah
  • Country:
  • India

Terming the withdrawal of the three farm laws ''historic'', Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Hannan Mollah said on Friday that the farmers' have only achieved half of their objective and they will now press for a law to guarantee minimum support price (MSP).

Mollah, the general secretary of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), said that he was cautious till the legislations were scrapped in Parliament as the BJP-led government was ''not trustworthy''.

''It is indeed a historic victory for all of us. However, I am a bit cautious and unwilling to trust this government until and unless these three laws are scrapped on the floor of Parliament,'' Mollah told PTI.

''There are instances where this government had said that they are withdrawing an ordinance, but nothing moved forward. We don't trust this government as it has a track record of saying something and doing something exactly opposite,'' he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation, announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

Mollah, who is also a politburo member of the CPI(M), said the farmers have only half-achieved their demands.

''To think that our movement is over is not right as the farmers' movement started on two demands -- withdrawal of the three farms laws and bringing in a new law to guarantee MSP. So our demands have been half met. Now, what will be the form of the movement that will be decided through discussions,'' he said.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year to demand repeal of the three farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- and enactment of a new law to guarantee MSP for crops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021