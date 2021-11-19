Left Menu

Committee to be formed to make MSP more effective, promote zero budgeting-based agriculture: PM

19-11-2021
Committee to be formed to make MSP more effective, promote zero budgeting-based agriculture: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that a committee will be formed to take decisions on the subjects of promoting zero budgeting-based agriculture, changing crop pattern as per the changing needs of the country and to make MSP more effective and transparent.

He made the announcement during his address to the nation in which he also stated that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

After announcing the decision to repeal the farm laws, the prime minister said the government has taken another important decision related to the agriculture sector. He announced that a committee will be formed to take decisions, keeping in mind the future, on the subjects of promoting zero budgeting-based agriculture, to change crop pattern scientifically as per the changing needs of the country and to make MSP more effective and transparent. The Committee will have representatives of the central government, state governments, farmers, agricultural scientists, and agricultural economists, Modi said.

The government has been and will keep working for the interests of farmers, he said.

Apart from the repeal of farm laws, a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) has been one of the major demands of the farmers.

