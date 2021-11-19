Sena, NCP hail decision to repeal farm laws, say Centre finally bowed down to farmers' pressure

Welcoming the Centre's decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws, the Shiv Sena and the NCP, which share power in Maharashtra, on Friday said the government had to finally bow down before the agitating farmers.

The Congress, which is the third partner in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in the state, alleged that the Centre had brought the three farm laws for the benefit of traders and not in the interest of farmers. It also asked the ruling BJP to aologise to the country and farmers for creating a difficult situation by bringing the laws. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Friday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, ''For the first time, PM Modi has expressed the 'mann ki baat' of people. BJP leaders were openly calling these farmers Khalistanis and Pakistanis, but the Union government had to bow before the farmers' pressure.'' ''More than 400 farmers lost their lives during the protests on the borders of Delhi. Had Modi listened to our demands, many lives would have been saved. But the government was adamant and refused to listen to the farmers' issues,'' the Sena MP added.

Nawab Malik, chief spokesperson of the NCP, said in a tweet, ''Jhukati hai duniya, jhukane wala chahiye. We salute all the farmers, many of them gave their life. The three farm laws have been withdrawn.'' Talking to reporters later, Malik said, ''In last seven years, PM Modi never spoke with any opposition leader or farmer leader regarding the three farm laws. Now, they have realised that a major political change is taking place in the country and its indications could be seen in UP elections next year.'' We should not forget that in the last seven years, no decision was withdrawn in this manner. This is a major step from his (Modi's) side, the NCP leader said.

Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat said, ''The three farm laws were brought to protect big traders and not farmers. The clauses in the farm laws were helping traders to become more powerful. There was no legal provision to book traders who cheated farmers.'' The laws did not offer any protection to farmers, he said, adding that traders were allowed to buy the farm produce in large quantity and hoard it for longer period. ''Such provisions would have led to traders misusing it to book huge profits. It also means that farmers as well as urban consumers would have felt the heat. The traders would have procured the farm produce at lower rates from farmers and after hoarding it, they could have sold it to urban consumers at higher rates. The big traders would have become bigger and more powerful,'' the revenue minister said.

The contract farming clauses were not properly explained or defined in these laws. It could have further led to farmers losing their agricultural land, he said.

''The farmers' protest was just and right. Punjab farmers have huge contribution to this country. The Union government is not even ready to speak about its early promise of giving 1.5 times the rates of minimum support price," he said.

The BJP needs to apologise to the country and farmers for pushing them into such a situation. It has to take the responsibility for its actions, Thorat added.

Independent MLA Bacchu Kadu, who is Maharashtra's Minister of State for Water Resources, said, ''We should not get unnecessarily elated over the announcement to withdraw these farm laws.'' The policy of the Union government is largely anti-farmers, he alleged.

''For instance, the production of tur in the country is more than the actual requirement. Despite that, the Modi government is planning to import 10 lakh tonnes of tur, which will result in crashing of the prices and ultimately farmers will suffer. Such policies need to be changed which has long term effects on farmers.'' Many farmers had been protesting and camping at Delhi's borders since November 2020 with a demand that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee MSP for crops.

