France says Nov. 29 key to see if Iran nuclear talks genuine

France said on Friday that if talks with Iran on Nov. 29 appeared to be a "sham" then negotiators would have to consider the nuclear deal devoid of substance.

"The first check we will have to do is whether we are continuing the discussion where it left off in June with the previous Iranian administration," Jean-Yves Le Drian said in an interview with le Monde, referring to when negotiations resume on Nov. 29 between Iran and world powers.

"If this discussion is a sham, then we will have to consider the JCPoA Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) empty."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)