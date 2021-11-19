Left Menu

Can't trust BJP till it actually repeals farm laws, says TMC's Mahua Moitra

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 19-11-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 13:39 IST

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra on Friday welcomed the Centre's decision to repeal three controversial farm laws, but said the ruling BJP cannot be trusted till it actually withdraws these legislations in the upcoming session of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning announced that the three agricultural laws will be withdrawn in the Parliament session beginning at the end of this month. Addressing a press conference here, the TMC's Lok Sabha member said no one trusts the BJP as ''their left hand speaks one thing, while the right hand says something else''.

''The announcement made by PM Narendra Modi to repeal the farm laws is a victory of farmers in the country...But till the farm laws are actually repealed in Parliament, we can't say anything,'' Moitra said.

She recalled how BJP ministers would defend the same laws when the TMC demanded their withdrawal.

Moitra said the farmers had to protest on roads for over one-and-a-half years to force the government to make the announcement about the repeal of laws.

The central government has made this announcement considering the upcoming election in Uttar Pradesh, and especially 70 seats in western UP, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

