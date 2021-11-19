Left Menu

Farmers scripted one of brightest chapters in history of class struggles.: Kerala CM on repeal of farm laws

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of three farm laws, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said farmers have scripted one of the brightest chapters in the history of class struggles.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 19-11-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 13:44 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of three farm laws, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said farmers have scripted one of the brightest chapters in the history of class struggles. "The repealing of three farm laws is the victory of the legendary farmers' strike. Indian farmers have written a great page in the history of class struggle for an egalitarian world. Greetings to farmers who fought tirelessly overcoming several challenges," said Kerala Chief Minister in a tweet.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws. In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws." Farmers have been protesting the Centre's three farm laws since they were passed in 2020. The three farm laws are -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs).

Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)

