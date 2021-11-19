Left Menu

It is victory of democracy, not just farmers, says Kejriwal

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on repealing of farm laws, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is a victory of democracy, not just farmers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 13:44 IST
It is victory of democracy, not just farmers, says Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on repealing of farm laws, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is a victory of democracy, not just farmers. "This day will be written in golden letters in India's history like Independence Day and Republic Day. It's the victory of democracy, not just farmers'," said Kejriwal.

"Government made all the efforts to disrupt anti-farm laws protest, called them Khalistani, terrorists, but farmers' didn't give up. Farmers proved that the Centre eventually will have to listen to the people. Water cannons, lathis dried up and nails melted against farmer's determination. Govt made all efforts to disrupt the protest but farmers' didn't give up and fought well," he added. In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting against the government's three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020. The three farm laws are-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021