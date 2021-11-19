Nine killed in TN's Vellore after house collapses due to heavy rains
As many as nine people, including four children, were killed after a house collapsed due to incessant rainfall at Pernambet in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district on Friday morning.
The victims include four women, four children and a man. The fire and rescue personnel as well as the police rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
