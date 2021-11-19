Left Menu

Nine killed in TN's Vellore after house collapses due to heavy rains

As many as nine people, including four children, were killed after a house collapsed due to incessant rainfall at Pernambet in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district on Friday morning.

ANI | Vellore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 19-11-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 14:23 IST
Nine killed in TN's Vellore after house collapses due to heavy rains
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The victims include four women, four children and a man. The fire and rescue personnel as well as the police rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

