Left Menu

VEGETABLE-PRICES

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-11-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 14:29 IST
VEGETABLE-PRICES
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Following are Friday's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Rates per Quintal.

Cauliflower 1000-4300, Brinjal 150-5000, Tomato 400-7606, Bitter Gourd 1500-4165, Bottle Gourd 1700-4000, Ash Gourd 800-1800, Green Chilly 120-4200, Banana green 800-3600, Beans 350-5300, Green Ginger 600-4000, Carrot 1000-6500, Cabbage 400-5000, Ladies Finger 180-5700, Snake gourd 1400-2800, Beetroot 1000-4000, Cucumber 300-1639, Ridge Gourd 1300-5500, Radish 300-3800, Capsicum 250-10000, Drumstick 1600-16000, Sweet Pumpkin 400-1500, Knoll Khol 1182-8000, Lime 100-4000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021