VEGETABLE-PRICES

Following are Friday's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Rates per Quintal.

Cauliflower 1000-4300, Brinjal 150-5000, Tomato 400-7606, Bitter Gourd 1500-4165, Bottle Gourd 1700-4000, Ash Gourd 800-1800, Green Chilly 120-4200, Banana green 800-3600, Beans 350-5300, Green Ginger 600-4000, Carrot 1000-6500, Cabbage 400-5000, Ladies Finger 180-5700, Snake gourd 1400-2800, Beetroot 1000-4000, Cucumber 300-1639, Ridge Gourd 1300-5500, Radish 300-3800, Capsicum 250-10000, Drumstick 1600-16000, Sweet Pumpkin 400-1500, Knoll Khol 1182-8000, Lime 100-4000.

