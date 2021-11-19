Yogi Adityanath welcomes Centre's move to repeal three farm laws

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the three Central farm laws. "I thank him and welcome this step taken by him. Though a large section of people believed that such laws can play an essential role to increase the income of farmers. When farmer organizations opposed it, the government attempted to establish a dialogue on all levels," the chief minister said.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws. In the address to the nation, PM Modi said, "We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let's start afresh."

Apologizing to the countrymen for the three farm laws over which the government "failed to convince" the farmers, Prime Minister said, "Today, while apologizing to the countrymen, I want to say with a sincere and pure heart that perhaps there must have been some deficiency in our efforts, due to which we could not explain the truth like the light of the lamp to some farmers." PM Modi said that it is the holy festival of light of Guru Nanak Dev and it is not the time to blame anyone.

"Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I am doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I will now work even harder, so that your dreams, nation's dreams can be realized." Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020.

The three farm laws are-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any license-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)