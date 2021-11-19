Left Menu

PHDCCI welcomes govt decision to repeal farm laws, hails panel to address farmers' issues

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 14:48 IST
PHDCCI welcomes govt decision to repeal farm laws, hails panel to address farmers' issues
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Welcoming the government's announcement to repeal the three contentious agri laws, industry body PHDCCI on Friday said the decision to form a committee to address the farm issues will go a long way in identifying the actual pain points of farmers and help the Centre frame policies to enhance their income.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the Centre of protests by farmers for the past year, and appealed to the protesting farmers to return home.

Addressing the nation on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Modi insisted that the laws were for the benefit of farmers and then apologised to the people of the country while adding that the government could not convince a section of farmers despite its clear heart and a clean conscience.

Pradeep Multani, president of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said it appreciates the decision to withdraw three farm laws by the prime minister.

''The decision to form a committee to address the farm issues will go a long way to identify the actual pain points of the farmers and help the government to make adequate farm policy to enhance the income level of the farmers, particularly the marginal farmers which are 80 per cent of the total farmers and hold less than two hectares of land,'' said Multani.

The Chamber said it looks forward to a great policy environment, which is for the benefit of each and every segment of the society and intends to make India a USD 5-trillion economy in the coming times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021