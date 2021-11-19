Yogi Adityanath welcomes farm law repeal, said failed to convince farmers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday welcomed the repeal of the three farm laws and expressed regret farmers could not be convinced despite the government's best efforts. ''The government tried to have a dialogue with farmers at every level. But maybe because of some deficiency on our part, we failed to explain our point to the people,'' Adityanath said. ''I sincerely welcome the withdrawal of three agricultural laws by the Prime Minister on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government,'' he said. The CM called the withdrawal of the bills a "historic" gesture and congratulated the Prime Minister for making the decision.

''Today, on Gurupurb, the Prime Minister has done the historic work by using this language of dialogue in a democracy and withdrawing the three agricultural laws,'' he said. He said though the bills got support from a large section of farmers, a minority that could not be convinced managed to stall it. ''Although from the very beginning there was a large community which believed that such laws can play an important role in increasing the income of the farmers, some farmers' organizations had come out against it and despite our efforts took the path of agitation,'' he said. The CM welcomed the decision also to set up a committee regarding the minimum support price.

