J-K: Mughal Garden becomes major tourist attraction in Autumn season

The mesmerizing autumn season is at its peak in the Kashmir Valley, and the Mughal Gardens has yet again become a major tourist attraction.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-11-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 15:14 IST
Visual of Mughal Garden (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The mesmerizing autumn season is at its peak in the Kashmir Valley, and the Mughal Gardens has yet again become a major tourist attraction. The Autumn season is also known as 'Harud' in the local language denotes the foggy season with different hues in the air and during this season the maple leaves of majestic Chinar trees turn gold brown from the green which is always attracting nature lovers.

A large number of tourists across the world have thronged to the gardens to witness its beauty and picturesque atmosphere created by the autumn leaves of 'Chinar trees'. Tourists from across the world including different parts of India are visiting the Mughal Gardens besides Nishat, Shalimar, Harwan and cheshmashahi gardens to observe the scenic beauty.

The golden hues of the leaves of the Chinar trees at the Nishat, Shalimar, Mughal gardens has enhanced the beauty of these gardens and have a sight to cherish. " I have been around the world. I have never seen such a beautiful place," said Anju Mittal, a tourist.

"We got to see snow this time. We came here. It is such a peaceful atmosphere. Everybody is so cooperative here, said Vimal Bansal, a tourist. "We enjoyed ourselves a lot here at the Mughal Garden. It was a kind of detox and we felt a release after coming here. A person becomes free-minded after coming to Kashmir. There is something very peaceful about the air of Kashmir," said RakeshTourist)

"I am finding this autumn season to be very beautiful here. It is just like Switzerland. It's truly a paradise. It should be the world's best tourist attraction. People are very cooperative. The tourism here is not so expensive," said Mukesh Jai, a tourist. "Kashmir has four seasons. Autumn is a very beautiful season. Autumn starts from September 23 here. We have more than 100 chinars planted in a specific pattern The Chinar's concentration is very high during autumn that become a tourist attraction. There are photoshoots including wedding photoshoots here," said Javaid Masood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

