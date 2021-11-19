Govt's decision to repeal farm laws will strengthen atmosphere of mutual harmony in society: Goyal
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday welcomed the decision to repeal three farm laws and said it will strengthen the ''atmosphere of mutual harmony'' in the society.
In a tweet, the food and consumer affairs minister said, ''The PM's announcement regarding the farm laws is a welcome step.'' The announcement made on the holy day of Gurpurab shows that the government is committed towards farmers' welfare. It also reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''unflinching commitment to the welfare of our annadata (farmers)'', he said.
Goyal tweeted that this decision will further strengthen the atmosphere of mutual harmony in the society.
''On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purab, this statesman-like move underscores his resolve towards taking the country forward. I wholeheartedly welcome it,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Guru Purab
- Narendra Modi
- Piyush Goyal
- Union
- Gurpurab
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi meets soldiers in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir on occasion of Diwali.
Your capability, strength ensure peace and security for country: PM Narendra Modi addresses soldiers in J-K's Nowshera sector.
I want to spend Diwali with family members; so I join you on festival: PM Narendra Modi to soldiers in J-K's Nowshera sector.
Data is information, in future data will be dictating history: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at CAG's Audit Diwas event.
Tribal culture and their contribution towards nation-building being honoured as India celebrates first Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas after Independence: PM Narendra Modi.