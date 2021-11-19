Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 15:28 IST
Output from Qurna 2 oilfield expected to reach 800,000 bpd by 2027 - Iraqi News Agency

Oil output from the Qurna 2 field in southern Iraq is expected to reach peak levels of 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2027, the Iraqi news agency said on Friday, citing Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar.

The minister added that Russia's Lukoil, which is developing the oilfield, is working on a project at the tenth exploration block that will lead to early commercial output from the block, stabilizing oil and gas supplies.

