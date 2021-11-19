Centre should take other parties in confidence to avoid such 'embarrassment': Maha CM on repeal of farm laws

Hours after the Centre announced its decision to repeal three contentious farm laws, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday advised the Union government to henceforth take other parties into confidence to avoid such ''afterthoughts and embarrassment'' in future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning announced that the three agricultural laws will be repealed in the upcoming session of Parliament. ''The announcement of repealing the three farm laws underscores the power of common man in the country. The Union government should hold talks and take other parties into confidence to avoid the afterthoughts and embarrassments like today,'' Thackeray said in a statement while welcoming the Centre's decision. He said he hopes the process of the actual withdrawal of the laws is completed soon.

There were sentiments against these laws in the entire country. Agitations were on and they (protesting farmers) are still there (on Delhi borders). Many of the farmers, who feed the people, have lost their lives. Even the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government here had expressed reservations against the farm laws, the chief minister said. ''The laws, its provisions and possible problems were discussed in detail during the sessions of the Maharashtra Legislature. I welcome the decision of the Union government to withdraw the Acts in coming period,'' he added.

