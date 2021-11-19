Left Menu

Centre should take other parties in confidence to avoid such 'embarrassment': Maha CM on repeal of farm laws

Hours after the Centre announced its decision to repeal three contentious farm laws, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday advised the Union government to henceforth take other parties into confidence to avoid such afterthoughts and embarrassment in future.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning announced that the three agricultural laws will be repealed in the upcoming session of Parliament.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 15:47 IST
Centre should take other parties in confidence to avoid such 'embarrassment': Maha CM on repeal of farm laws
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hours after the Centre announced its decision to repeal three contentious farm laws, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday advised the Union government to henceforth take other parties into confidence to avoid such ''afterthoughts and embarrassment'' in future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning announced that the three agricultural laws will be repealed in the upcoming session of Parliament. ''The announcement of repealing the three farm laws underscores the power of common man in the country. The Union government should hold talks and take other parties into confidence to avoid the afterthoughts and embarrassments like today,'' Thackeray said in a statement while welcoming the Centre's decision. He said he hopes the process of the actual withdrawal of the laws is completed soon.

There were sentiments against these laws in the entire country. Agitations were on and they (protesting farmers) are still there (on Delhi borders). Many of the farmers, who feed the people, have lost their lives. Even the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government here had expressed reservations against the farm laws, the chief minister said. ''The laws, its provisions and possible problems were discussed in detail during the sessions of the Maharashtra Legislature. I welcome the decision of the Union government to withdraw the Acts in coming period,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021