Priyanka Gandhi offers prayers in Lucknow's Yahiyaganj Gurudwara on occasion of Gurupurab

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday visited Yahiyaganj Gurudwara in Lucknow to offer prayers on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Gurupurab', is considered one of the most important festivals in Sikhism. The day marks the birth of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru who laid the foundation of Sikhism.

Guru Nanak was born on April 15, 1469, at Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, near Lahore, which is in the Sekhpura district of modern-day Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)