Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi offers prayers in Lucknow's Yahiyaganj Gurudwara on occasion of Gurupurab

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday visited Yahiyaganj Gurudwara in Lucknow to offer prayers on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-11-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 16:59 IST
Priyanka Gandhi offers prayers in Lucknow's Yahiyaganj Gurudwara on occasion of Gurupurab
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday visited Yahiyaganj Gurudwara in Lucknow to offer prayers on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Gurupurab', is considered one of the most important festivals in Sikhism. The day marks the birth of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru who laid the foundation of Sikhism.

Guru Nanak was born on April 15, 1469, at Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, near Lahore, which is in the Sekhpura district of modern-day Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021