Iraq invites Indian tea industry to participate in November-end fair

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-11-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 17:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Iraq has sent an invitation to the Indian tea industry to participate in a fair to be held at end of this month in that country and a delegation will make a visit there, Tea Board chairman P K Bezboruah said.

Sources in the industry said it is very important for India to revive that market.

''An invitation has come from Iraq to the Indian tea industry to participate in a festival there at the end of November. Tea Board will not go. But an industry delegation will visit the Iraqi towns of Baghdad and Erbil,'' Bezboruah said.

He said tea exports to Iraq from India stopped nearly four years back due to payment mechanism problems and also following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Former chairman of Indian Tea Association (ITA) and whole time director of Mcleod Russell, Azam Monem, said it is important to establish that market as it consumes low quality orthodox tea.

''Iraq imported nearly 50 million kilograms of low quality orthodox tea from south India under the food-for-oil programme of the UN. But after that programme ceased, exports also stopped due to non-existence of a payment mechanism,'' he said.

To revive that market, a payment mechanism will have to be established first, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

