Victory against injustice: Rahul Gandhi on PM's announcement to repeal farm laws

The country's 'annadatas' (food providers) have made ''arrogance bow its head'' through 'satyagraha', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday and described the Centre's decision to repeal the farm laws as a ''victory against injustice''.

His remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation on Friday morning, announced the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

''Country's 'annadatas' have made arrogance bow its head through 'satyagraha'. Congratulations on this victory against injustice! 'Jai Hind, Jai Hind ka Kisan','' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said it is also a victory of those who could not return to their homes.

''Defeat is only theirs, who could could not save the lives of 'annadaatas'...,'' he tweeted with the hashtag 'FarmLawsRepealed' and shared images of farmers struggling during the protests seeking repeal of the laws.

Many farmers had been protesting and were encamped at Delhi's borders since November 2020 with a demand that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee MSP for crops.

The Centre, which has held several rounds of formal dialogue with the farmers, had maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protesters claimed they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislations.

