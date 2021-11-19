Left Menu

Dept conducts blitz inspection on agricultural sector

Employers are advised to prepare all documents of compliance on all labour legislation, and employees are advised to raise their complaints or concerns of non-compliance with labour legislation with the labour inspector. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-11-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 17:22 IST
Dept conducts blitz inspection on agricultural sector
Employers are advised to prepare all documents of compliance on all labour legislation, and employees are advised to raise their complaints or concerns of non-compliance with labour legislation with the labour inspector.  Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Employment and Labour in the Northern Cape is set to conduct an integrated blitz inspection focusing on the agricultural sector from 22 November 2021 to 3 December 2021 in ZF Mgcawu District Municipality in Upington.

In a statement on Thursday, the department said the integrated inspection will consist of all services offered by the Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES), which includes compliance with the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA); Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA); Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA); National Minimum Wage Act; Unemployment Insurance Fund Act (UIF), including the Unemployment Contributions Act, as well as Employment Equity Act (EEA).

According to the Provincial Chief Inspector, Ivan Vass, the department will be joined by other stakeholders namely, the Department of Home affairs, Human Rights Commission, South African Revenue Services, South African Police Services, Department of Rural Development Land and Reform, and the Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries.

"Inspection and Enforcement Services endeavours to monitor and enforce compliance in the Sectoral Determination 13: Agricultural Sector in the Northern Cape by conducting proactive and reactive inspections in Kakamas, Keimoes, Augrabies and Groblershoop in the Upington area," Vass said.

Employers are advised to prepare all documents of compliance on all labour legislation, and employees are advised to raise their complaints or concerns of non-compliance with labour legislation with the labour inspector.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021