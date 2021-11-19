Left Menu

Pakistan central bank lifts benchmark interest rate to 8.75%

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 19-11-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 17:29 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's central bank on Friday raised its benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points to 8.75% as it grapples surging inflation and uncertainty over the country's stalled IMF funding facility.

"The MPC was of the view that there is now a need to proceed faster to normalize monetary policy to counter inflationary pressures and preserve stability with growth," the State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement, referring to its monetary policy committee.

The bank had bought forward its decision by a week to address growing market uncertainty. It had last lifted rates by 25 basis points at its in September after more than a year on hold.

