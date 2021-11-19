Left Menu

CBI arrests 2 senior officials of RBL bank for taking bribe

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested two senior officials of Ratnakar Bank Ltd (RBL) for allegedly accepting bribery of Rs 30 lakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 17:56 IST
CBI arrests 2 senior officials of RBL bank for taking bribe
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested two senior officials of Ratnakar Bank Ltd (RBL) for allegedly accepting bribery of Rs 30 lakh. The arrested accused were identified as Nimesh Manager, Regional Head, Agro Division of Ratnakar Bank Ltd in Ahmedabad, and Saurabh Bhasin, Recovery Head, Ratnakar Bank Ltd in Pune.

"A case was registered on a complaint against the accused on the allegations of demanding undue advantage of Rs 1 Crore for issuing a Valuation Certificate", CBI said in a statement. It was further alleged that the complainant along with his 12 family members applied for an agriculture term loan under the Development of Commercial Horticulture through Production and Post Harvest Management of Horticulture Scheme of the National Horticulture Board in which government gives a subsidy of 50 per cent of the total project cost limited to Rs 56 Lakh for each project.

"Due to the non-availability of subsidy, all the Agri term loans of the complainant and his family members became non-performing assets (NPA) and for availing subsidy a Valuation Certificate for mortgaged properties was required," officials said. It was also alleged that the bribe was settled to Rs 30 Lakh on negotiation.

Searches were conducted at five locations including in Ahmedabad, Pune, Delhi at the office and residential premises of both accused. CBI laid a trap and caught both accused in bribing. The arrested accused are being produced before the Competent Court.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021