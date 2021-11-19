Gadchiroli encounter: Naxals call for bandh on Nov 27

The outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) has called for a shutdown in what it termed as the country's ''central region'' on November 27 in memory of its ultras who died in an encounter with Gadchiroli police in Maharashtra on November 13.

The 27 Naxals who were gunned down included senior functionary Milind Teltumbde, who the central committee of the CPI (Maoist), in its statement, referred to as ''beloved leader Comrade Deepak''. It said the day was ''most sorrowful'', adding that the bandh call was to pay homage to the slain cadre.

The encounter took place in the forest of Mardintola, some 900 kilometres from here, between C-60 commandos, a specialized combat unit of the police, and the Naxals and last for over 10 hours. Four police personnel were left injured in the gun battle.

