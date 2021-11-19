Left Menu

Gadchiroli encounter: Naxals call for bandh on Nov 27

The outlawed Communist Party of India Maoist has called for a shutdown in what it termed as the countrys central region on November 27 in memory of its ultras who died in an encounter with Gadchiroli police in Maharashtra on November 13.The 27 Naxals who were gunned down included senior functionary Milind Teltumbde, who the central committee of the CPI Maoist, in its statement, referred to as beloved leader Comrade Deepak.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 18:42 IST
Gadchiroli encounter: Naxals call for bandh on Nov 27
  • Country:
  • India

The outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) has called for a shutdown in what it termed as the country's ''central region'' on November 27 in memory of its ultras who died in an encounter with Gadchiroli police in Maharashtra on November 13.

The 27 Naxals who were gunned down included senior functionary Milind Teltumbde, who the central committee of the CPI (Maoist), in its statement, referred to as ''beloved leader Comrade Deepak''. It said the day was ''most sorrowful'', adding that the bandh call was to pay homage to the slain cadre.

The encounter took place in the forest of Mardintola, some 900 kilometres from here, between C-60 commandos, a specialized combat unit of the police, and the Naxals and last for over 10 hours. Four police personnel were left injured in the gun battle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021