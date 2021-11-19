Kejriwal welcomes PM's announcement to repeal farm laws, calls it victory for democracy

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the Centre's announcement to repeal three contentious farm laws on Friday, saying it is not just a victory for farmers but also for democracy.

He also condoled the deaths of more than 700 farmers during the agitation against the three laws.

At an online briefing, Kejriwal said, ''It is a golden day in the history of India. This date will be written in golden letters in the chronicles of Indian history like August 15 and January 26. The Centre had to finally bow down in front of the farmers' tireless struggle and withdraw all the black farm laws. It is not only a victory for our farmers, but democracy has also won a huge fight today.'' He said the farmers have proved that in a democracy, governments will always have to listen to the people and only the will of the people will rule.

''Be it any party or leader, your arrogance will not work in front of the public. It was such a struggle that united the whole country. In this fight, along with the farmers, everyone, including the labourers, women, arthiyas (commission agents) and shopkeepers took part.

''Be it Punjab or Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal or Kerala, the whole country stood with the farmers. All Indians living in the country and abroad became one and together, they created history. Those who rose above the lines of religion and caste fought this battle against the three laws together on the roads and in the end, the Centre had to bow down before them. Today, all those people have won,'' the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

He said in global history, there would hardly have been a movement bigger or longer than the one against the three farm laws with lakhs of people fighting in such a peaceful manner.

''In the harsh sun, in the rain, in the cold, they did not back down. The whole system did its best to break the movement, all sorts of efforts were made by the government and its agencies, yet they could not break it.

''They were called terrorists, Khalistanis, anti-nationals. All kinds of attempts were made to break the spirit of the farmers by trapping them by all means. But it was also a fight for freedom for the farmers and today, like the freedom fighters, the farmers fought and won the fight,'' the chief minister said.

Stating that all the ''tricks'' of the Centre to cause a dent to the confidence of the protesting farmers fell flat, he said the water of all the water cannons dried up in front of their courage.

Kejriwal also said he was pained by the deaths of more than 700 farmers during the movement.

''This could have been avoided had these laws been rolled back earlier. Their lives could have been saved. Our brothers and sisters did not need to suffer in the cold, in the rain, in the sun, sitting on the roads for so many months. More than 700 farmers lost their lives. More than 700 families were destroyed. After all, for what? I salute these martyrs, bow down before their families,'' he said.

The chief minister also visited Gurdrwara Rakabganj Sahib to pay obeisance on the occasion of Gurupurab.

''I pray to Waheguruji to bring peace to these families (of the farmers who died during the protest against the agriculture laws) and shield them from difficulties. The country will never forget your sacrifices. This day is a lesson for the children and youngsters of our country that if we fight peacefully with the right intention, then no matter how difficult or far the destination may be, success will be achieved,'' he said.

