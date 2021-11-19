Left Menu

Flights delayed, diverted from Goa due to technical snag, operations back to normal: Airport Director

The arrival and departure of some flights from Goa airport were delayed while some flights were diverted due to technical snag on Friday, informed Goa airport director, adding that it has now been fixed.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 19-11-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 20:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
"Arrival and departure of some flights got delayed and some others were diverted for some time due to unavailability of runway lights owing to technical snag at Goa airport today. The runway lights were rectified and operations are back to normal now," said Goa airport director. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

