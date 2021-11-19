Left Menu

Kerala reports 5,754 new COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths in last 24 hrs

Kerala reported 5,754 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said a bulletin from the state health department on Friday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 19-11-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 21:00 IST
Kerala reported 5,754 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said a bulletin from the state health department on Friday. With the addition of new cases, the active caseload in the state stands at 61,348. The daily positivity rate stands at 9.05 per cent. A total of 50,89,849 cases have been recorded in the state so far.

According to the bulletin, 49 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 37,051. With 6,489 people recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries in the state mounted to 49,90,817.

A total of 63,534 samples were tested for the presence of the virus during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, India reported 11,106 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With this, India's active caseload stands at 1,26,620. The active cases now account for less than one per cent of total cases, currently at 0.37 per cent, the lowest since March 2020. With 12,789 people recovering in the last 24 hours, the recovery tally has gone up to 3,38,97,921. The recovery rate is currently at 98.28 per cent, the highest since March 2020. The country also reported 459 deaths during the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

