Takht Patna Sahib Committee president welcomes PM Modi's decision to repeal farm laws

President of Takht Patna Sahib Committee Avtar Singh Hit on Friday welcomed the Centre's decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws that were passed in Parliament last year. "Farmers were protesting against the farm laws for a year. Hundreds of them sacrificed their lives. But today on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised to them and repealed the three farm laws and told the farmers to go back to their homes and celebrate Gurupurab with their families. He has done great work by doing so," Hit said.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws. Farmers have been protesting against the government's three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020, namely The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

He also thanked the Centre for reopening the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, which was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I appeal that it is kept open so that devotees can continue with their worship," he added.

The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor was opened by the centre on Wednesday. The visa-free 4.7-kilometre long corridor joins the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It became operational in 2019 and was inaugurated by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Singh extended his wishes to the entire country on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Gurupurab' is considered one of the most important festivals in Sikhism. The day marks the birth of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, who laid the foundation of Sikhism. Guru Nanak was born on April 15, 1469, at Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, near Lahore, which is in the Sekhpura district of modern-day Pakistan. (ANI)

