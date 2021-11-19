Left Menu

Farmers protests: Govt should pay compensation of Rs 25 lakh to families of those who lost lives

Who will answer for the loss of lives and also the loss of livelihood of lakhs of farmers for the last one-and-a-half years, Moily asked.The sufferings of the farmers reached a peak because of the harsh farm laws, he said.

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Friday demanded that the government pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the farmers agitation, and also provide adequate compensation for the ''loss of livelihood of lakhs'' of tillers.

In a statement, the former Union minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has bowed down to the demands of the farmers to announce the repeal of the three farm bills which were ''atrocious and dictatorial''. Who will answer for the loss of lives and also the loss of livelihood of lakhs of farmers for the last one-and-a-half years, Moily asked.

The sufferings of the farmers reached a ''peak because of the harsh farm laws'', he said. The government should come out with a compensation package of Rs 25 lakh to those who lost their lives in the agitation and also adequate compensation for the loss of livelihood of lakhs of farmers, Moily said.

Modi on Friday announced a rollback of the three agriculture laws at the heart of year-long protests by farmers, a surprise U-turn that was widely welcomed, but did not translate to an immediate end to the agitation, with farmer leaders pressing for an MSP guarantee and a formal notification. PTI ASK SRY

