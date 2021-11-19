Left Menu

Modi's decision to repeal farms laws 'seems to be right', says RSS-affiliated farmers' body

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 22:04 IST
RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the three farm laws ''seems to be right'' to avoid ''unwarranted controversies and conflicts''.

It, however, lashed out at the farmer leaders, saying their ''arrogant attitude'' to continue with their protest was not beneficial for small farmers.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farm unions, spearheading the agitation against the three agriculture laws, has welcomed the prime minister's decision but said they will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said the ongoing anti-farm laws protest will be withdrawn only after the three contentious legislations are repealed in Parliament and legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops made.

A statement issued by the BKS' general secretary Badri Narayan Chaudhary stated, ''The decision of repealing of these three farmer's acts by the prime minister seems to be a right decision to avoid unwarranted controversies and conflicts.'' ''Such type of arrogant attitude of these so-called farmer leaders is not beneficial for the small farmers of our country in the long run, which comprises nearly 90 per cent of the farming community,'' it said.

The BKS said the farmers are exploited in the markets and to address this issue, there is a need to create a system that guarantees and ensures ''a profitable price'' for the agricultural produces of the farmers.

''A corrected version of these Acts (the three farms laws), as suggested by the BKS, would have been more beneficial for the largest number of farmers of our country,'' the outfit added.

The BKS noted that Modi during his announcement also emphasised making minimum support price ''more effective'' and for that, a committee will be constituted. ''Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, with a suggestion to include representation from non-political farmer's organisation in this committee, welcomes this decision,'' it added.

