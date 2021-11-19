Nagaur MP seeks legal guarantee for MSP

Left Menu

Dubbing Prime Minister Narendra Modis decision to withdraw the Centres three farm laws as a victory for farmers, Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal said here on Friday that the government should also enact a law guaranteeing the minimum support price.The Centre imposed all three agricultural laws on farmers without discussing with their allies.

PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 19-11-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 22:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Dubbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to withdraw the Centre’s three farm laws as “a victory for farmers”, Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal said here on Friday that the government should also enact a law guaranteeing the minimum support price.

“The Centre imposed all three agricultural laws on farmers without discussing with their allies. This stubborn government had to withdraw the law imposed on the farmers. So today is a historic day,'' Beniwal, also the national convenor of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, said.

He said the Centre’s decision to withdraw all three farm laws is a ''victory of farmers”.

The Minimum Support Price guarantee should also become a law, Beniwal said, adding the prices that are being given in MSP at present are in any case “very low”.

Beniwal also targeted the Congress government of the state regarding the law and order situation.

He said that now there is a need to change the system in Rajasthan, for this RLP is ready as a third front. Beniwal said his party will contest all 200 seats in Rajasthan in the upcoming assembly elections.

