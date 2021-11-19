Left Menu

5 people including 2 minors killed in road accident in Karnataka's Mandya

As many as five people including two minors died in a road accident near Nelamakanahalli in the Mandya district of Karnataka on Friday, police informed.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
According to the information shared by police, the accident took place between a tipper lorry and an autorickshaw.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

