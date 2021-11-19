Repealing 'black' laws right step, MSP bigger issue: Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of repealing the three farm laws as a ''step in the right direction''.

He further said the ''sacrifice of farmers has paid dividends''.

“Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction… Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success… Your sacrifice has paid dividends… Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Pb govt … accolades,” said Sidhu.

Sidhu later further said the minimum support price was a bigger issue than the farm laws.

“MSP is a bigger issue than farm laws, it is the lifeline of Indian farmers… If the central govt genuinely wants to fulfil their promise of doubling the farmers' income or accepting the C2 formula of Swaminathan report, they should accede to this demand,” Sidhu said in another tweet.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at the three Delhi's borders since November 2020, demanding the repeal of the three farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They have also been demanding a new law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)