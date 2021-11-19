Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-11-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 22:41 IST
Farm laws: PM demonstrated 'exceptional magnanimity', says Chugh
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has demonstrated ''exceptional magnanimity'' by announcing to repeal three agriculture laws in view of the prolonged protest by ''a section of farmers''.

Welcoming Modi's announcement, Chugh said it would go a long way in removing ''misunderstandings''.

In a statement here, Chugh said the PM has always made sincere efforts to improve the condition of farmers and as a result of which, he launched a number of welfare schemes, which benefitted them in a big way.

Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at three Delhi borders since last November with the demand that the government repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They have also been demanding a new law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) for crops. The Centre, which held 11 rounds of formal dialogue with farmers, had maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protesters claim they would be left at the mercy of corporations. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

