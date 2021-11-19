Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM announces hike in honorarium for panchayat members

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 19-11-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 22:46 IST
Chhattisgarh CM announces hike in honorarium for panchayat members
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday made several announcements related to panchayat bodies, including a hike in honorarium.

Addressing the state level Panchayati Raj Convention here, Baghel said the honorarium given to the sarpanch will be increased from Rs 2000 to Rs 4000, while the hike will be from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 for zilla parishad presidents.

''The honorarium of zila panchayat vice president and members will be hiked from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 and Rs 6,000 to Rs10,000 respectively. The sarpanch will now be entitled to get the works done worth Rs 50 lakh, while, for public welfare works, ZP presidents will get Rs 15 lakh per year, vice presidents will get Rs 10 lakh, members will get Rs 4 lakh,'' he said.

The janpad panchayat president will get Rs 5 lakh per year, janpad panchayat vice president Rs 3 lakh and janpad panchayat members Rs 2 lakh, he added.

The note sheets seeking approval for implementation of the state budget schemes run by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department would be submitted to the president of concerned the zila panchayat and janpad panchayat, he said, adding that this provision will not be applicable for central government schemes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021