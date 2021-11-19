Chhattisgarh CM announces hike in honorarium for panchayat members

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday made several announcements related to panchayat bodies, including a hike in honorarium.

Addressing the state level Panchayati Raj Convention here, Baghel said the honorarium given to the sarpanch will be increased from Rs 2000 to Rs 4000, while the hike will be from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 for zilla parishad presidents.

''The honorarium of zila panchayat vice president and members will be hiked from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 and Rs 6,000 to Rs10,000 respectively. The sarpanch will now be entitled to get the works done worth Rs 50 lakh, while, for public welfare works, ZP presidents will get Rs 15 lakh per year, vice presidents will get Rs 10 lakh, members will get Rs 4 lakh,'' he said.

The janpad panchayat president will get Rs 5 lakh per year, janpad panchayat vice president Rs 3 lakh and janpad panchayat members Rs 2 lakh, he added.

The note sheets seeking approval for implementation of the state budget schemes run by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department would be submitted to the president of concerned the zila panchayat and janpad panchayat, he said, adding that this provision will not be applicable for central government schemes.

