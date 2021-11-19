Centre's move will not give any electoral benefits to BJP, says Sitaram Yechury on Centre's call to repeal farm laws

Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, Sitaram Yechury on Friday claimed that the Centre's decision to roll back farm laws will not reap any electoral benefits to Bharatiya Janata Party. However, the CPI(M) leader welcomed Centre's call to withdraw farm laws in the upcoming Parliament session.

Addressing a press conference, Yechury said, "We salute the farmers for 'forcing' the Prime Minister to bend down and accept their demand of repealing the three farm laws. I welcome today's decision by Centre related to farm laws." "After this move, we demand the Prime Minister to sack Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra who has a role behind the attack in Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh. After one year of protest, the government decided to repeal laws as assembly elections will take place next year. This decision will impact the vote bank in Western UP, Punjab....but it will not give any electoral benefits to BJP as farmers will not forget the hardships they have faced during last one year," he said.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws. Farmers have been protesting against the government's three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020.

The three farm laws are as follows: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)

